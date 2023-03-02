IICT to remain open for general public for one week

If you have always wanted to visit the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), you can do it now as it is being kept open for the public for one week between March 7-12.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:21 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: City-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) will remain open for general public for one week between March 7 and 12 as part the ‘One Week One Lab’ campaign that will showcase the institution’s accomplishments and competencies.

The institute will be open between 10 am and 5 pm for students, researchers, teachers, technologists, industrialists, start-ups, government officials, policy makers and general public.

To keep the visitors engaged in activities and make them aware about the cutting-edge research, IICT has also planned a series of programmes throughout the week. Some of the programs include industry round table meets, lectures, product launches, open-day, international Women’s Day celebrations, Kisan Mela and demonstration of different technologies, young scientists presentations etc.

The event will be inaugurated on March 7 by the union Minister for Science and Technology (S&T), Dr. Jitendra Singh.