| Hyderabad Beats Baroda By 17 Runs In Bcci U 23 Womens One Day Trophy

Hyderabad beats Baroda by 17 runs in BCCI U-23 Women’s One-Day Trophy

Riding on a 77-run knock from Kavya and a five-wicket haul from Yashasri, Hyderabad women defeated Baroda by 17 runs in the BCCI Under-23 Women’s One-Day Trophy fourth round match in Mulapadu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 11:04 PM

Riding on a 77-run knock from Kavya and a five-wicket haul from Yashasri, Hyderabad women defeated Baroda by 17 runs in the BCCI Under-23 Women’s One-Day Trophy fourth round match in Mulapadu

Hyderabad: Riding on a 77-run knock from Kavya and a five-wicket haul from Yashasri, Hyderabad women defeated Baroda by 17 runs in the BCCI Under-23 Women’s One-Day Trophy fourth round match in Mulapadu, on Saturday.

Batting first, Hyderabad posted a decent 213/5 wickets in 50 overs. Apart from Kavya, T Chandana scored 42 runs. In reply, Baroda were all out for 196 runs in 47.2 overs, thanks to Yashasri’s 5/44 bowling figures. M Sakshi Rao scalped three wickets.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 213/5 in 50 overs (T Chandana 42, Kavya 77) bt Baroda 196 in 47.2 overs (Atoshi Banerjee 64; Yashasri 5 for 44, Sakshi Rao 3/40).