Hyderabad: Begumpet railway station development work at brisk pace

The Begumpet railway station is being developed with modern architecture and world-class facilities will serve as city centre with focus on long-term planning

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: As part of the development of railway stations under ‘Naya Bharat Naya Station’ initiative of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) taken up by the Railway ministry, the work on the Begumpet station redevelopment is going on at a brisk pace.

Facilities planned under the ABSS include smooth access to railway station by removal of unwanted structures, improved lighting, better circulating area, upgraded parking space, Divyangjan-friendly infrastructure, environment-friendly building by use of green energy, etc.

The Begumpet station is being developed with modern architecture and world-class facilities will serve as city centre with focus on long-term planning and the South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the developed station will provide a new experience to rail users.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on August 6th this year, virtually laid foundation to railway stations across the country, including 21 railway stations across Telangana. Railway officials said that in the first phase, foundation stone has been laid for 21 stations in Telangana, 15 in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Maharashtra, and one station in Karnataka at a combined cost of nearly Rs 2,079.29 crore.

