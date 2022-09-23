‘Real estate growth expanding in all zones in Hyderabad’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:49 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

(Representational image) Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said real estate growth was expanding in all zones, especially in the East zone in the city.

Hyderabad: Considering the applications filed under TS-bPASS, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said real estate growth was expanding in all zones, especially in the East zone in the city.

On par with a few areas in West Zone, many applications were filed for executing different projects in Keesara, Ghatkesar and neighbouring areas all along Outer Ring Road (ORR) in East zone, he said while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the NAREDCO Telangana Property Show.

Also Read 12th edition of NAREDCO Telangana property show open till Sunday

Stating that the State Government was initiating measures to ensure comprehensive development in all the four zones of the city, Arvind Kumar said four logistics parks were being set up in Toopran, Shamshabad and other areas in the four zones. To facilitate seamless connectivity from the city areas to 10 Urban Local Bodies in the fringe areas all the way till ORR, the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited would be executing Phase II road works.

“Already, tenders have been floated for taking up the works. They will aid in development of infrastructure in the 10 adjacent ULBs on par with GHMC areas” he said.

The State government was taking steps to come up with a comprehensive Master plan covering the entire area till ORR. Earlier, four master plans were prepared covering different jurisdictions and this was leading to lot of inconvenience. Hence, efforts were being made to prepare a comprehensive master plan. Already, a Request for Proposal has been issued for taking up the exercise, he added.