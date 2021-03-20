Hyderabad: Bhagwandas Baoli gets new lease of life

Despite Bhagwandas Bagh Baoli being a private step well, HMDA carried out the restoration works and took up the cleaning drive

Hyderabad: Bhagwandas Bagh Baoli, which was in a bad condition for decades, has got a new lease of life with garbage and other trash being cleared here and restored to normal. The HMDA has been executing works at different step wells. As part of the exercise, it has commenced measures to revive and restore Bhagwandas Bagh Baoli located in Gudimalkapur last month.

Despite Bhagwandas Bagh Baoli being a private step well, HMDA carried out the restoration works and took up the cleaning drive. Apart from this, the HMDA also initiated restoration works at Shiv Bagh Bowli.

On Saturday, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said that Bhagwandas Bagh Baoli was cleaned by HMDA and tweeted, “We will be lighting it up one of these days to enable photography by heritage/baoli lovers.” He requested citizens in the neighbourhood to ensure cleanliness and be a watchdog for anyone throwing garbage.

