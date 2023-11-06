Hyderabad: Big C announces Diwali Dhamaka offer for its customers

As a part of the Dhamaka offer, the Big C is providing instant cash back of up to Rs 10,000 on purchase of mobile phones along with guaranteed gift worth up to Rs 4,000

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the Diwali festival, Big C, the noted chain of retail outlets of mobile phones and electronic accessories, on Monday announced Big C Diwali Dhamaka for its customers.

As a part of the Dhamaka offer, the Big C is providing instant cash back of up to Rs 10,000 on purchase of mobile phones along with guaranteed gift worth up to Rs 4,000, CMD, Big C, M Balu Chowdary on Monday said.

The Diwali Dhamaka also contains offers including Smart watch, loyalty points, Smart TV, extended warranty offers and many more. Some of the other attractive offers for Diwali include instant cash back of up to Rs 9,000 on purchase of mobiles through Bajaj Finance. Big C is offering benefits up to Rs 7,000 on iPhone mobile purchase and up to 51 percent discount on branded accessories.

“It is a tradition of Big C to bring great offers to customers on festivals and special occasions. This Diwali also, we are offering many benefits and offers. I urge customers to make use of this opportunity,” Balu Chowdary said.

