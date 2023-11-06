Traffic advisory issued in Hyderabad for PM Modi’s public meeting on Nov 7

Traffic diversions will be made between 4 pm and 8 pm on need basis around L. B Stadium.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:10 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory in view of PM Modi‘s public meeting at L. B Stadium on Tuesday.

Traffic diversions will be made between 4 pm and 8 pm on need basis around L. B Stadium.

Traffic will not be allowed towards BJR Statue and will be diverted towards Nampally or Ravindra Bharati.

Similarly, the traffic coming from Abids and Gunfoundary side will not be allowed towards BJR statue and it will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundary towards Chapel road.

The traffic coming from Tank Bund towards Basheerbagh junction will be diverted at Liberty junction towards Himayatnagar.

The police appealed to the citizens to take alternate routes to their destinations during the specified timings and co-operate with the traffic police during the period.