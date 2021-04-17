Hyderabad: Bike parked outside mosque stolen

According to the police, Syed Hyder Ali from Humayun Nagar had gone inside the mosque at 5 pm, leaving the bike near a tiffin centre and he returned to the parking area after about an hour, the bike was missing

Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons stole a parked motorcycle of a youngster who went to offer Namaz at a mosque on Banjara Hills Road No 3, here on Thursday.

According to the police, Syed Hyder Ali from Humayun Nagar had gone inside the mosque at 5 pm, leaving the bike near a tiffin centre. When he returned to the parking area after about an hour, the bike was missing.

He searched for it and later approached the Banjara Hills police and lodged a complaint. A case was booked and the footage from the surveillance cameras are being examined.

