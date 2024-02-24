Hyderabad biker’s ‘A journey to realise self’ inspires many

“With my journey I wanted to see what India really is, is it what we are taught in textbooks or something else and I found there is a beauty in rural India,” Srinivas Chamarthy said.

By James Edwin Published Date - 24 February 2024, 05:44 PM

Srinivas Chamarthy taking a break in Kothagudem as part of his journey towards Vijayawada.

Khammam: Nearly 2.32 lakh kilometres and counting, a man’s mission, ‘A journey to realise self’ continues as time progresses and he intends to explore the real India as well as his own self. Meet 45-year-old Srinivas Chamarthy- a biking enthusiast, innovator, entrepreneur, electronics engineer, lawyer, a research scholar and a motivational speaker- who has crisscrossed India, touching the highest and lowest altitudes from south to north and east to west in the country as part of his mission.

Srinivas was here recently to give a lecture in SBIT.

Also Read Upset over love failure, Hyderabad techie commits suicide

“With my journey I wanted to see what India really is, is it what we are taught in textbooks or something else and I found there is a beauty in rural India,” he said.

Born in Kovvur in West Godavari, he is settled in Hyderabad. He started his journey at the age of 19, using public transport, to explore India. Now he hits the road on his Royal Enfield bike travelling 140 days in a year on an average and dedicating the remaining 225 days to work and family.

In a day he covers a distance of 400 to 600 km. He has so far delivered around 800 lectures, changed 14 bikes, four of them given to him free of cost by Royal Enfield. In his 73 legs of journey across India, he made it to the North East 17 times and eight times to J&K.

Explaining how he could put so much effort in travelling and its purpose he said: “I believe when our intentions are genuine the universe transpires to help us, the best thing one could give anyone is education and I do so by means of my lectures.” His main audience is youngsters in colleges. His lectures are mostly focused on what India needs, applications to address the needs, innovation and technology to build products, what kind of education is needed to gain capability to build products and to be cultured to gain knowledge.

Srinivas informed that he visited about 600 districts across the country, interacting with farmers, CMs, MPs, MLAs and top bureaucrats. The two mobile phones he carries contain 35,000 contacts, which indicates his vast network of friends. He also founded CYME Automation Systems Private Limited, which develops products for defence, industrial and biomedical applications and ‘A Journey To Realise Self Foundation’ aimed to encourage and empower people to build technology platforms to achieve self-reliant India.

He is now doing his Ph.D in OU’s Bio-Medical Engineering Department to find a better treatment method for breast cancer, which he said is affecting women in rural parts. As women feel shy to reveal the disease, the treatment cost increases when it is found in later stages, he noted.