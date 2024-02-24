Upset over love failure, Hyderabad techie commits suicide

According to the police, the victim was allegedly distraught for the last few days after a woman rejected his proposal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 03:08 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over a love failure, a software employee died by suicide by hanging in his hostel room in Adibatla on Saturday.

Naga Chandra Prakash (25), a native of Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh, was working for a software firm in Adibatla and staying in a men’s hostel in the neigbhourhood.

Also Read RGUKT-Basar student ends life in Nirmal

According to the police, Chandra Prakash was allegedly distraught for the last few days after a woman rejected his proposal. In the wee hours of Saturday, he is suspected to have died by suicide by hanging with a bedsheet from the ceiling fan in his room.

He was found dead by his friends in the morning, who alerted the police. The Adibatla police are investigating the case. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.