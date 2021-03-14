Hyderabad: Bird watchers visit Nehru Zoo

Zoo curator, VVL Subhadra Devi, briefed them about the bird watching etiquette and the team members identified around 90 bird species including grey-bellied cuckoo and Asian brown flycatcher

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: A group of 60 bird watchers from Deccan Birders visited Nehru Zoological Park for bird watching, on Sunday.

The zoo curator, VVL Subhadra Devi, briefed them about the bird watching etiquette and the team members identified around 90 bird species including grey-bellied cuckoo and Asian brown flycatcher.

Shafathullah, president, Deccan Birders thanked the curator for giving an opportunity for bird watching in the zoo.

