Hyderabad: Birthday celebrations on main road land man in jail

He sought to celebrate his 27th birthday in style, with music and dance, but ended up having to spend five days in the prison.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Majeed Ali Khan, a resident of Dargah Barhana Shah area in Santoshnagar, intending to make a big splash on his birthday on November 13, put up a stage on the main road, roped in a DJ and invited his friends and well wishers.

However, an annual Urs was going on at the nearby Dargah Barhana Shah at the same time. As the birthday celebrations commenced, the police on receiving a complaint reached the spot.

“Majeed Ali and the DJ, Kamsarpu Prabhakar, created hindrance on the road by blocking it and voluntarily obstructed the police in discharge of their duties. A case was booked against them,” said Inspector Santoshnagar, Vamshi Krishna Rao.

They were produced before the court on Thursday. After hearing the case, the court sentenced Majeed Ali and Prabhakar to five day jail term and both were shifted to the Central Prison Chanchalguda.