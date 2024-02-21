BITS Pilani’s WILP division introduces three PG Diploma programs

The programmes designed and developed by BITS Pilani WILP in collaboration with major automotive companies can be pursued without any career break.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 05:07 PM

Hyderabad: The Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division of Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani launched three PG Diploma programmes in electric vehicles, smart mobility, and automotive cyber security.

The programmes designed and developed by BITS Pilani WILP in collaboration with major automotive companies can be pursued without any career break. Besides work-focused experiences forming an active part of the curriculum of these programmes, the pedagogy also enables the integration of theory with relevant practice, which is especially crucial in the automotive industry.

Prof. Paramesw Chidamparam, who heads the core engineering group of the WILP division at BITS Pilani, said smart mobility is a transformative force with far-reaching benefits and encompasses a range of advanced technologies.

“However, from an up-skilling standpoint, the automotive industry needs exclusive focus on automotive cyber security and electric vehicle technologies as complementing broad areas as well. Besides equipping engineers with conceptual knowledge in the respective areas, the three new post-graduate diploma programmes also offer opportunities for experiencing real-world scenarios through remote and virtual labs,” Prof. Chidamparam added.

The last date for applications for admissions in these programmes is March 18. More details are available at https://bits-pilani-wilp.ac.in/.