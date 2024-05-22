| Former Cbi Jd Asks Graduates To Vote For Rakesh Reddy In Mlc Polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 08:27 PM

Khammam: Former CBI joint director VV Lakshminarayana called on voters to support BRS candidate Rakesh Reddy in Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Graduates Constituency MLC bye-election.

He shared a video on social media in which he stressed on the need to support educated and honest persons, especially youths, in politics. If bad, selfish people and cheaters enter politics the whole society would be in danger and could be corrupted, he said.

Lakshminarayana said he always wanted highly educated, honest and dedicated youths to enter politics and felt happy on learning that his friend Rakesh Reddy was contesting in the MLC elections.

He said Rakesh Reddy was born in a common farmer’s family, worked hard, graduated from a prestigious institute like BITS Pilani, won a gold medal and entered public life to serve the people giving up a well paid job in the US.

Therefore, the graduates should give their first priority vote to Rakesh Reddy in the election to be held on May 27 to elect a good leader, Lakshminarayana added.