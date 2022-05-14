Hyderabad bizman, son booked for torturing daughter-in-law

Published Date - 10:03 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Hyderabad: A noted city-based businessman, G Raghava Reddy, was booked by the Punjagutta police along with his son Eknath Reddy and others for allegedly harassing and torturing his daughter-in-law.

The woman, K Pragyna Reddy (34), a resident of Begumpet lodged a complaint at the Punjagutta police station stating that in 2014, she was married to Eknath Reddy at Bengaluru. She said that at the time of marriage, her parents gave Rs.75 lakh, silver articles worth Rs.10 lakh, diamond jewelry, a diamond pendent tiger claw worth Rs.9.5 lakh and other jewelry as dowry to Reddy. She also said her husband and in-laws were pressurising her to buy a commercial property in a city as she was the only daughter to her parents.

“On May 10, my husband, his sister and parents attempted to kill me by pressing a pillow on my face and resulting in suffocation. However I freed myself with great difficulty. They threatened to kill my daughter as well,” she told the police in her complaint.

She also alleged that they threatened her that they would disconnect power and water supply to her portion of the house. “On Thursday, they constructed a wall on the steps to prevent me from going to my house,” she added.

The police invoked Section 498 (A), 341 r/w 34 of IPC and Section 3 & 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act and have booked a case.

