Hyderabad: BJP dubs budget as jugglery of numbers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 06:14 PM

Hyderabad: Dubbing the budget presented by Congress government as jugglery of numbers, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar demanded the government to implement six guarantees made to the people.

The Congress government claimed that Rs.31,000 crore was required for crop loan waiver scheme. But as per our information, 64.90 lakh farmers in the State had secured Rs.79,000 crore short term loans, he said.

“The Congress government should explain as to how the Rs.31,000 crore requirement for crop loan waiver derived,” Payal Shankar said during discussion on budget in the Assembly on Saturday.

While in opposition the Congress had blamed the past government for selling lands and raising funds. In the budget, it was mentioned that Rs.14,000 crore additional funds would be raised but the procedure to be adopted for raising the funds has not been disclosed, he said.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the Central government has not supported Telangana. The Congress should bear in mind that defence lands were allotted immediately after the Chief Minister’s appeal,” Payal Shankar said, adding gram panchayats lacked funds to even spray bleaching powder and diesel for tractor.