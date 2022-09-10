Hyderabad: BJP gears up for Sept-17 fete at Parade Grounds

Published Date - 08:47 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP leadership is making elaborate arrangements for the successful conduct of ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ celebrations on September 17 at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad here. union Home Minister Amit Shah will hoist the national flag at the Parade Grounds.

At a preparatory meeting organized by the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar here on Saturday, the party has decided to make arrangements for the convenience of more than 30,000 people at the Parade Grounds.

Stating that the Central government would bear the cost of organising the celebrations, the party leaders said central forces two each of contingents from Maharashtra and Karnataka and one from Telangana would take part in the parade.

The party has also constituted 19 committees for the successful conduct of the celebrations and a decision was also taken to bring freedom fighters from different parts of the State in addition to 8,000 students.

Earlier in the day, union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy visited the residences of two freedom fighters – Vandemataram Ramachander Rao and late Shoiabullah Khan – at Begum Bazaar and Pocharam, respectively.

He later paid tributes at the statue of another freedom fighter Chakali Ilamma at Lower Tank Bund.