Telangana Liberation Day: Central forces to take part in parade on Sept 17

Published Date - 10:38 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Hyderabad: Central forces will take part in a parade to be organized at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad during Telangana Liberation Day celebrations on September 17, said union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy here on Monday.

Informing about the forthcoming celebrations at Parade Grounds to media persons, he said the Central government was organising the year-long celebrations officially. union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest for the ceremony.

Invitations have already been sent to the Chief Ministers of Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka requesting them to participate in the celebrations. The families of Telangana martyrs will be honoured on the occasion.

He accused the MIM of trying to prevent from highlighting the atrocities of Nizam rulers and alleged that the ruling party, TDP and Congress parties surrendered to the Majlis party. Reddy recalled that on September 17, 1948, the first union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hoisted the national flag in Telangana and added that the national flag was going to be hoisted officially on September 17 officially after 74 years.

He said that he was not criticizing any political party but he was only stating the facts. Reddy said the liberation day celebrations should be conducted as a public festival but not as a government event. “We want to organize celebrations in the same spirit on September 17 on the lines of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’,” he added.