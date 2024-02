Hyderabad Black Hawks Head Coach Exclusive Interaction with Telangana Today | Zoran Kedacic

Zoran Kedacic is the head coach of the Hyderabad Black Hawks team at Prime Volleyball season 3. He was also with the team last year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 10:00 PM

Zoran Kedacic is the head coach of the Hyderabad Black Hawks team at Prime Volleyball season 3. He was also with the team last year. Zoran won the best Slovenian men’s volleyball coach award in 2018, and now he is putting his best up for the Hyderabad team. Watch the exclusive interaction of Zoran with Telangana Today’s sports reporter, Biswajit.