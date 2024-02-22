Prime Volleyball League: Hyderabad Black Hawks suffer defeat against Ahmedabad Defenders

Hyderabad Black Hawks lost to Ahmedabad Defenders in straight sets at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 11:26 PM

Players of Hyderabad Black Hawks and Ahmedabad Defenders in action during the clash.

Hyderabad: Ahmedabad Defenders continued their spectacular form in the third season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, defeating Hyderabad Black Hawks 17-15, 15-13, 15-11 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Thursday.

Nandhagopal was named the Player of the Match. Max Senica gave Ahmedabad a solid start, with Muthusamy finding the Australian attacker with his clever passes. Ashamat Ullah’s began serving aggressively, helping the Hawks. Angamuthu and Nandhagopal rocked Hyderabad’s defence with thunderous super serves.

But service pressure from Hyderabad’s Hemanth kept the game on level terms.

Lal Sujan’s impeccable passing saved Hyderabad on more than a few occasions. But Nandha managed to get his side ahead with sensational spikes. Ivan Jose’s left-handed spikes provided a chance for Hyderabad to get back. But mastermind Muthu controlled the play brilliantly and did not give the opposition any breathing room.

Nandha’s pipe attacks and Angamuthu’s offence from the lines started causing troubles for the Hawks. John Joseph and Sahil Kumar combined to begin Hyderabad’s fight back, while birthday boy Stefan Kovacevic made vital blocks in the middle. But LM Manoj made a crucial block on a super point, ending Hyderabad’s resistance, and the Defenders won their third straight game in straight sets.