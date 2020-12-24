Hyderabad: Black magicians make life hell for barn owls

The rescue of 15 barn owls from a bird trader in Hyderabad has exposed the illegal poaching and trade of owls in the State

By | Published: 12:02 am 1:05 am

Hyderabad: The digital age is yet to have any impact on superstitions in the city, with innocent barn owls, an endangered species, being among the victims of black magic rituals in Hyderabad.

So deep-rooted is the superstition and the belief of people in black magicians that barn owls, the most widespread species of owl in the Indian sub-continent, is sometimes sold at a whopping Rs 1 lakh a bird. The rescue of 15 barn owls from a bird trader in the old city has exposed the illegal poaching and trade of owls in the State.

On Wednesday, Kamran Ali alias Imran Ali, a bird trader from Mahboob Chowk market in Hussaini Alam, was caught by the Hyderabad Police after he allegedly caught the owls from the Srisailam forests and kept them at his house for sale.

“He was selling the owls at prices sometimes going up to Rs 1 lakh,” said Gummi Chakravarthy, Additional DCP (Commissioner’s Task Force).

There are owls that are sold for Rs 10,000 too, with the traders varying the prices up to Rs 2 lakh as well, depending on the customer and the demand. Barn owls, the official said, were among the costlier species of owls.

“Owls are usually bought by superstitious people who frequent black magicians, whose insistence on such birds has fuelled these illegal practices,” said S Raghavendra, Inspector (Task Force).

Around four traders at the Mahbub Chowk market are reportedly active in the illegal trade. Black magicians, it is learnt, use the owl for sacrifices during dark rituals performed at nights at graveyards and forest areas away from human inhabitations.

“The birds are killed by black magicians and the ears, claws, beak, feather, heart etc., are used for the rituals,” Imran Ali told the police when questioned.

Forest officials say owl species, including spotted owlet, oriental scops, Indian scops, and barn, are found in Anantagiri, Amrabad, Kawal and other wildlife zones in the State. Bird hunters also visit forest areas around the city in Kismatpura, Rajendranagar, and Kothur and the Srisailam forests early in the morning and lay traps for the birds.

“They climb trees or abandoned water tanks, houses or agriculture fields and catch them,” said M Shafatullah, former secretary, Deccan Birders.

All species of owls are listed under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. “Hunting and domestic trade of owl is strictly prohibited,” a senior forest official said.

