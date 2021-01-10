Hyderabad: Body found stuffed in suitcase at Rajendranagar

Sources said the locals alerted the police after raising suspicion over the suitcase. The Rajendranagar police who reached the spot immediately opened it and found the body.

Hyderabad: The body of a man was found stuffed in a suitcase near the dairy farm road in Rajendranagar here on Sunday morning. Police suspect the victim was murdered somewhere else and the body disposed in the suitcase here by the killers.

The victim was identified as Mohd Riyaz.

They have booked a case and taken up investigation. Police suspect he was murdered elsewhere and body stuffed in suitcase and dumped here.

The footage from the surveillance cameras in the surroundings are being examined to get more details.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

