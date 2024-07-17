Hyderabad: Book on comprehensive management of headache disorders released

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 04:43 PM

Hyderabad: Headache disorders, a leading cause of neurological disability globally, have received renewed attention with the release of a special booklet titled ‘Headache Algorithm: A Guide to Headache Management’ by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The booklet, aimed at addressing the comprehensive management of headache disorders in India, is supported by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, and illuminates the prevalence of headache disorders, with a particular focus on migraines, and explores their diverse causes. It also provides valuable insights into the diagnosis and management of these conditions.

The booklet offers dedicated sections on both primary and secondary headache management, highlighting red flags, appropriate times for special referrals and the optimal use of abortive and preventive treatments. It induces decision algorithms to aid clinicians in tailoring their treatment approaches to individual patient needs, considering various co-morbidities.

Dr. Jayesh Lele of the IMA emphasized the booklet’s significance, stating, “this initiative will serve as a valuable resource for healthcare professionals across the country, contributing to enhanced patient care and improved outcomes in headache management.”

The booklet will soon be available on the IMA website.