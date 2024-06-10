Hyderabad: Bowenpally police nab interstate motorcycle theft gang

The police recovered 14 motorcycles worth Rs. 8 lakh from them.

10 June 2024

Hyderabad: The Bowenpally police on Monday arrested an interstate gang who are allegedly involved in theft of motorcycles in the city. The police recovered 14 motorcycles worth Rs. 8 lakh from them.

The arrested persons Razaak Khan (38) resident of Qutbullapur, Yammala Yohanu (29) of Hafeezpet and G Venkatapayaa (28) of A.P formed a gang and were stealing two wheelers in the city and posted the details of the vehicles on classified platforms, said DCP (North), Rohini Priyadharshini.

She further said that Razaak and Yohanu used to steal the motorcycles in the city between 3 am and 6 am and sold it for a price between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000 to buyers. “Venkatapayaa helped Razaak and Yohanu in preparing duplicate registration certificates using which the duo sold the vehicles to people. Venkatapayaa collected Rs. 1500 from them for providing the duplicate registration certificates,” said the official.