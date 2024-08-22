Hyderabad to experience passing moderate showers on Thursday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 August 2024, 01:16 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to receive quick yet moderate showers on Thursday. The intensified monsoon winds are expected to bring a surge of rainfall across Telangana, marking the onset of a more active phase of the monsoon.

Weather experts indicate that north, central, and east Telangana will experience intense downpours from the afternoon through the night. Hyderabad, in particular, is expected to see passing moderate to heavy rains during the afternoon and evening hours. The city will likely remain generally cloudy with intense downpours likely during late evening.

Although a similar rain pattern is expected to persist for the next couple of days, heavy daytime showers are forecast to begin in the city starting August 25.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert remains in effect for the state until August 25, indicating light to moderate showers. In addition to the widespread rain, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (ranging from 30-40 kmph) are expected to occur at isolated places across several districts.

For Thursday, a yellow alert has been issued to Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagital, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Jangaon are particularly likely to experience these conditions.

Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions due to the potential for severe weather.