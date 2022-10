Hyderabad: BRAOU extends UG, PG admissions date

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Saturday extended the last date for direct admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate, PG diplomas and certificate programmes for the academic year 2022-23 up to October 30.

Interested candidates can apply online on the website www.braouonline.in.

For further details, visit nearest study centre or university portal www.braouonline.in or contact help desk numbers: 7382929570/580/590/600 or information centres 040-23680290/291/294/295.