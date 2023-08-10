Hyderabad: Budwel Layout fetches revenue of Rs. 3,625.73 crores

09:47 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Hyderabad: Fourteen high value open plots at Budwel layout that went under the hammer on Thursday fetched a tidy sum of Rs. 3,625.73 crore for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). The highest price received was Rs. 41.25 crore per acre.

The 14 plots ranging from 3.47 acres to 14.33 acres at Budwel in an extent of 100.01 acres had gone for auction. The average bid price per acre was Rs. 36.25 crore.

According to the HMDA, the total revenue to be received through auction for these plots is Rs. 3625.73 crore for 100.01 acres. Earlier, last week’s auction of plots at Neopolis @ Kokapet realized an amount of Rs. 3319.60 crore for an extent of 45.33 acres.

The entire layout is developed with most modern infrastructure on par with Neopolis @ Kokapet layout such as 36 and 45 mtrs wide road and the plots are meant for high rise buildings. The layout is very close to the social infra, connectivity to the main parts of the city through ORR and Other connecting roads.