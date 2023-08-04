Telangana’s Highest Bid Ever For A Plot In Kokapet | Hyderabad Real Estate

Rs. 100.75 crore is the highest price ever recorded in the history of Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:26 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Hyderabad: The HMDA conducted an e-auction of open plots at Neopolis in Kokapet Phase 2, with the highest price per acre at this auction. Rs. 100.75 crore is the highest price ever recorded in the history of Telangana. This truly sets a new standard for real estate valuations in the state. Seven plots were in the auction, ranging from 3.60 acres to 9.71 acres, covering a total extent of 45.33 acres. The auction had an initial upset price value of a staggering Rs 1586.50 crore.

