Hyderabad: Bullet pierces through the window pane of an apartment

The incident happened in the morning at a flat located on the fifth floor of the apartment building located at Bairagiguda. The apartment is situated in close proximity to the firing range.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 03:58 PM

Representational Picture

Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed for a while at Bairagiguda in Narsingi after a bullet pierced through the window pane of an apartment flat and landed inside. No person was injured in the incident.

According to the police, the incident happened in the morning at a flat located on the fifth floor of the apartment building located at Bairagiguda. The apartment is situated in close proximity to the firing range.

On information, the police rushed to the spot along with the clues team and picked up the bullet. The police seized the bullet and conducted enquiries with the local army authorities.

Locals informed that the army personnel regularly practice at a firing range located close by and the bullet might have landed from there. However, the police are probing all the angles.