Hyderabad: Burglar held, gold ornaments recovered

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police arrested one person who was involved in a burglary in a house in Hakeempet at Tolichowki early this month. The police recovered the stolen gold ornaments from the suspect Hasan Bin Ali alias Amer, a resident of NBT Nagar in Banjara Hills.

Amer had broke into the house of Najma Begum in IAS colony in Hakeempet and stole gold ornaments on October 6. Based on a complaint from Najma Begum, the Banjara Hills police took up investigation and nabbed Amer. He was produced before court.

