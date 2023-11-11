Hyderabad buzzes with festive fervour as Diwali approaches

In the lead-up to Laxmi Puja, the city experienced a flurry of activity, with crowds thronging markets for last-minute purchases. From bustling food outlets to firecracker shops, jewellery stores, and Diwali decoration retailers, the city witnessed heavy footfall.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 11:36 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: As the much-awaited festival of lights, Diwali approaches, the City of Pearls is abuzz with excitement and preparations. Hyderabadis are immersed in the festive spirit, with streets adorned by shops showcasing a plethora of decorations, lights, crackers, and vibrant colours. Homes throughout the city have come alive with the beauty of colourful rangolis and the warm glow of radiant lights, setting the stage for the upcoming celebrations.

In the lead-up to Laxmi Puja, the city experienced a flurry of activity, with crowds thronging markets for last-minute purchases. From bustling food outlets to firecracker shops, jewellery stores, and Diwali decoration retailers, the city witnessed heavy footfall.

“The prices for sweets have doubled at all the sweet shops as there are a lot of people coming in for last-moment orders. The shops are all full with almost 30-40 minute waiting just to buy sweets,” said a customer at a sweet shop.

While the markets are bustling, the residents have also embraced eco-friendly celebrations. Many have opted for sustainable and biodegradable decorations, including traditional oil lamps and organic rangoli materials. This shift reflects a collective commitment to celebrate Diwali in an environmentally conscious manner.

“Green crackers are the preferred choice for most customers. We’ve received numerous bulk orders specifically for green crackers. Additionally, many individuals are creating firecracker hampers for gifting purposes,” said Rajesh, a crackers stall owner.

While gifting hampers and sweets remain integral to the festivities, diyas and candles are significant decorative elements. While a few people have been opting for light diyas, many of them have been sticking to their traditional diyas.

“The demand for diyas has been exceptional, particularly through modern trades and online channels. In the last week, there was a substantial demand for luxury diyas and hampers,” shared Randhir Kumar, the owner of Deepak Candles Light of Life. As Diwali draws near, Hyderabad is not just preparing for a festival but also embracing the essence of eco-conscious and joyous celebrations.