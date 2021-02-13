Hyderabad: Capping of storm water drains pick up pace

GHMC demands Rs 298.34 cr for taking up 472 drain works across the city

Hyderabad: Though a bit delayed, capping works on Storm Water Drains (SWD) in the city are now gaining pace with the municipal corporation completing repairs on nearly 70 km of the SWD network here. The municipal corporation had identified a few drains and approached the State government for administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 298.34 crore for taking up 472 drain works across the city.

In September last, the State government had directed the municipal corporation to complete these works at the earliest. Under this initiative, the municipal corporation is constructing box drains, remodeling and strengthening works in different areas in the six zones. Most of the nalas, which are less than two metres wide, are located in densely populated areas. Instructions were issued to the civic body to take all precautions to avoid any untoward incidents by taking up capping works and others.

At drains, which are more than two metres wide and where the execution of capping works was not feasible, the corporation was directed to take up fencing works as per the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court orders.

Under this initiative, GHMC is working on to take up capping and other works covering nearly 300 kilometre. Till date, works covering about 70 km have been completed and all measures are being taken to expedite the works and complete them at the earliest, said a GHMC official.

Meanwhile, as a means to strengthen the existing storm water drain network and set up new ones to avoid urban flooding in the city, GHMC has roped in an agency to conduct a study on the SWD slope of the terrain, rain fall intensity and other factors.

Though the Voyants Consultancy and Kirloskar Committee reports are available, they are too old and the topography of areas has changed a lot, officials said. The current study would be to design reports on comprehensive designing of SWD in different areas of zones, including Serilingampally and others. The agency will have to come up with feasible recommendations for executing works accordingly, the official added.

HMWSSB told to expedite free drinking water supply in city

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday directed Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to expedite the process of free drinking water supply in the city.

The Chief Secretary instructed HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore to complete Aadhar seeding with PTIN and CAN number of beneficiaries to improve the water supply system duly giving priority to uncovered and slum areas.

He held a review meeting with Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and other officials here, on Friday.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed the officials to initiate steps to complete formalities and instructed them to prepare an action plan to complete the construction of double bedroom houses along with infrastructure on a priority basis in the State. He also directed to develop Tree Parks in all wards of municipal areas in the State, said a press release.

