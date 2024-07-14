Hyderabad: Car driver murdered by wife, brother-in-law following brawl at home

The man was rushed to Gandhi Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 10:50 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A car driver was murdered allegedly by his wife and brother in-law following a brawl at their house in Jawaharnagar on Saturday late night.

The man K Raju (35), lived along with his wife Bhavani at a house in Sriramnagar in Jawaharnagar on city suburbs. According to the police, on Saturday night, Raju came home in an inebriated state and picked up a quarrel with his wife Bhavani over some family issues. Bhavani and her brother Chandu were planning to head to a temple to offer prayers when Raju came home.

“Bhavani scolded Raju for coming home in an inebriated condition. The man then picked up a quarrel and had a heated argument with Bhavani and Chandu. In a fit of rage, the duo beat the victim with their hands. Later, Chandu took a stick and hit Raju with it on head following which the man collapsed and became unconscious,” said Jawaharnagar Inspector, Nagarjuna.

Raju was rushed to Gandhi Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The police registered a case and are investigating.