Hyderabad: Infant dies in road accident at Masab Tank

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 August 2024, 07:48 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A three-month-old infant girl died after the auto rickshaw she was travelling in overturned after hitting a road divider at Masab Tank on Thursday morning.

According to the police, Santoshi, mother of the infant and Laxmi, her grandmother were going along with the toddler Anvika in an auto to go MGBS from Katedan in an auto rickshaw to go to their native place Nanded. When the auto rickshaw reached Mahaveer Hospital stretch, the driver J Anil, rammed the vehicle into the road divider and the vehicle overturned.

“All the people who were in the auto fell on the road and the infant became motionless. The family rushed her to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead,” said an official of Masab Tank police station.

A case is registered against the auto driver for rash and negligent driving.