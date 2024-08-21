Website of Sayeed Bin Mohammed Naqsh paintings launched

Published Date - 21 August 2024

Hyderabad: A website of late Sayeed Bin Mohammed Naqsh, a popular artist during 1960s and 1970s in the city, was launched by Prof. T. Gangadhar, Principal, College of Fine Arts, Masab Tank.

The launch of the website ‘www.sayeedbinmohammed.com’ was organised by his son Hamid Bin Sayeed Babader and daughter Jameela Nishat and also had a display of some of the paintings of the late artist.

Sayeed Bin Mohammed Naqsh was one of those few artists who played key role in Progressive Art Movement. Born in Mahbubnagar district, he mastered in portrait painting, and painted portraits in oil colour in his own technique which was different from the western techniques. Later he started painting in water colour.

Paying homage to Sayeed Bin Mohammed with launch of the website, the event was attended by many art aficionados, former professors of the Arts College, associates and fraternity of arts.

Speaking on the occasion Hamid Bin Sayeed said Sayeed Bin Mohammed Naqsh’s self portraits were unique and that style of communicating attracted attention and he was awarded Chattari Gold Medal in 1945.

Jameela Nishat said, “Sayeed Sahab was absorbing the life around him as any other artist does. He was influenced by the charm of Deccani marbled miniature paintings of Salar Jung Museum.”