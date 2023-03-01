Hyderabad: Care Hospitals launches UroLift for enlarged prostate

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:19 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, on Wednesday announced the launch of UroLift, a minimally invasive treatment for enlarged prostate among men. Unlike traditional surgery, UroLift is a day-care procedure that can be performed under local anaesthesia, is less painful, does not require hospital stay and an affordable treatment option.

Medical Superintendent, Dr. Ajit Singh said the UroLift system is a simple procedure that utilises tiny implants to lift and hold the enlarged prostate tissue. It involved no cutting, heating, tissue removal or destruction and is approved by FDA.

Hospital urologists said that typical patients who are suitable for UroLift procedure are ideally 50 to 85 years of age, with urinary tract symptoms, on medicines for the last six months and have undergone assessment for prostate cancer risk.

“We have seen excellent results with the patients we have treated so far. Men suffering enlarged prostate must be aware of all treatment options available,” Head, Urology, Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Dr. P. Vamsi Krishna, said.