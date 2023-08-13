Hyderabad: Case against school principal for misbehaving with girl student

During the time the girl was in the school, the principal was allegedly misbehaving with her and making inappropriate comments, the family complained to the police.

Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally police registered a case against the principal of a school for allegedly misbehaving with a ninth standard girl student.

According to the police, the man Gurram Shanker, principal of Rakesh Vidyanikethan School located at Mailardevpally was calling the girl student to the school at 5 am in the morning and making her sit till late in the evening.

Basing on a complaint, the police registered a case against Shanker and took him into custody. Investigation is on.