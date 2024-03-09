Cyberabad SOT busts adulterated ginger-garlic paste production

Authorities confiscated a staggering 35 quintals of the illicit paste along with various other incriminating items from the premises.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 March 2024, 08:09 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team raided a house at Katedan where adulterated garlic-ginger paste was being prepared using alleged harmful substances. The police seized 35 quintals of the adulterated paste and other articles from the place.

Acting on a tip off, the team raided a house at Subhash colony in Mailardevpally and caught one person Mohd Ahmed (34), who was preparing the garlic-ginger paste using synthetic chemicals, gum powder and spoiled garlic bulbs and ginger, said SOT Inspector.

Also Read Cyberabad SOT seizes PDS rice in Jagathgirigutta raid

The licensed obtained by Ahmed for marketing the product had expired two years ago but he still was printing the number on the slips and pasting on the bottles and marketing, he added.

Mohd Ahmed along with the material was handed over to Mailardevpally police station for further action.