Mephentermine Sulphate injections seized in hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:46 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally police in collaboration with the officials from drug control administration in Telangana nabbed three persons on charges of illegally selling Mephentermine Sulphate injections at Vattepally on Monday.

A total of 400 injection vials and other material were seized from the three arrested persons who have been identified as Nitish, a gym trainer, Rahul and Sohail.

Police said efforts were on to identify the source of the drug.

The Mephentermine, which is a synthetic derivative of amphetamines, has cardiac stimulatory action and its abuse, due to its properties to boost endurance, in gyms is widespread. The abuse of the drug, however, results in psychosis, cardiovascular disorders and dependence on the drug over a period of time.