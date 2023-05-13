Missing child traced back safely

A four year-old boy who went missing from near his house in Mailardevpally was traced safely within a few hours by the police on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Representational Image

Mohd.Zeeshan Khan who lives with his parents at Padmashalipuram in Mailardevpally was playing in front of his house around 9 am when his mother was busy with household chores. While playing around, the boy went missing.

Police said Zeeshan’s parents who after some time realised that he was missing, searched for him in the neighbourhood and lodged a missing complaint around 10am.

“On receiving complaint, we formed three special teams and started searching for the child in residential colonies in the neighbourhood. We checked the CCTV footage and finally traced him safely in Sriram Colony around 3pm,” said a police official.

Zeeshan was handed over to his parents, who thanked the police for their swift response in tracing the lost child.