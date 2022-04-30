Hyderabad: Case against Sivanta Pharma for cheating SBI of Rs 2.5 cr

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:39 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police have booked a case against Sivanta Pharma Company and its partners T Ashish Goud and Thouti Sumanth on charges of cheating the State Bank of India of Rs.2.5 crore.

Ashish Goud is the son of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nandeshwar Goud. According to the police, the bank manager in his complaint said the company obtained a loan by submitting forged documents pertaining to a property at Patancheru. An amount of Rs. 2.50 crore was sanctioned in 2018.

When they failed to repay the loan, the bank issued notices, which remained unanswered. “Bank officials went to the property and found that someone else had acquired the property,” the police said, adding that it was based on directions from the court that a case was registered.

