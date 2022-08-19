Hyderabad: Cath lab launched at Prasad Hospitals, Nacharam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:08 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: Prasad Hospitals has launched a state-of-the-art cathlab, aimed at providing heart procedures at affordable cost, at its Nacharam facility on Friday.

Dr. K Suma Prasad, Managing Director, Prasad Hospitals, said there those suffering with patients in Habsiguda, Nacharam, Mallapur and Boduppal have to travel long distances for any heart-related issue.

“With our new facility, we are confident that we can provide timely care to local residents at affordable prices,” she said.

The cathab was inaugurated by Deputy Mayor, Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, in the presence of MLAs, B. Subhash Reddy and Mynampally Hanumanth Rao.