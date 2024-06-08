Hyderabad: CBIT staff demand action against two professors over harassment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 08:53 PM

Hyderabad: A section of the CBIT staff here on Saturday staged a protest demanding the college management to initiate action against two professors over allegations of sexual harassment of a woman professor.

College teaching and non-teaching staff raised slogans demanding justice for the victim and arrest of the two professors. They alleged that principal termed the issue as common when the victim woman professor brought the issue to his notice.

The staff also alleged that the principal stepped over non-teaching staff president Sanjeev, who were protesting by lying down in the principal’s chamber demanding justice for the victim. Efforts to reach the college’s principal for a comment on the issue proved futile.