Hyderabad celebrates Janmashtami with overwhelming fanfare

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:06 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

shri krishna janmashtami celebrations at Mahabubia Girls High School, Gunfoundr

Hyderabad: Sri Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with joy and pomp at various Krishna temples in Hyderabad on Friday.

Amidst Bhajans praising Lord Krishna and chants of ‘Hare Krishna Hare Rama’, all the major temples, especially Krishna temples, received large number of devotees throughout the day.

Temples were specially decorated with flowers, lights, drawings and tableaux depicting different ‘lilas’ of Lord Krishna. Families, especially young children dressed as ‘Chinni Krishna’, made a beeline to temples including the ISKCON temple in Abids and Secunderabad.

Devotees also thronged Hare Krishna Golden Temple in Banjara Hills to get glimpse of Krishna in three different forms including Sri Radha Govinda, Sri Godha Krishna and Sri Laddu Gopal / Makhan Krishna.

A series of rituals including ‘Shodashopachara Seva’ and ‘Shringara Arati’ in morning and Maha Abhishekam and Kirtans were performed in the evening. At the stroke of midnight, a grand Maha Mangala Arati was offered.