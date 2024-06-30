Hyderabad celebrates T20 World Cup victory with fireworks and festivities

Known for its passionate cricket enthusiasts, the city saw spontaneous gatherings, fireworks, and chants echoing through its neighborhoods.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 June 2024, 12:26 PM

Hyderabad: Following India’s triumphant victory against South Africa in the T20 World Cup, citizens poured into the streets, transforming into a vibrant sea of celebration on Saturday night. Known for its passionate cricket enthusiasts, the city saw spontaneous gatherings, fireworks, and chants echoing through its neighborhoods.

Holding a huge national flag, a massive crowd paraded through the streets of RTC Cross Roads and Necklace Road was illuminated with spectacular fireworks as large crowds gathered to celebrate in front of the Assembly. The celebrations across the city caused significant traffic jams throughout the night.

Cafes and screening venues were filled with joy as fans waved the Indian tricolor and danced to the beats of drums and music. Many gathered in public spaces and on rooftops to witness the spectacle, capturing moments on their phones to share on social media platforms.

As the night wore on, the celebrations continued unabated, with Hyderabad, along with the rest of the nation, basking in the glory of a hard-fought and well-deserved victory.

CRAZY CELEBRATIONS IN HYDERABAD ON INDIA’S WORLD CUP WIN. 🤯🔥pic.twitter.com/I7kgjg8sGw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 29, 2024