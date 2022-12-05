Hyderabad celebrates World Soil Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:03 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Source: Twitter/@UNDP

Hyderabad: World Soil Day was celebrated in Hyderabad on Monday, with ‘Soils: Where Food Begins’ as the theme for this year. It is observed every year on December 5 to emphasise the importance of soil and spread awareness among people.

Save Soil volunteers in Hyderabad have conducted several awareness campaigns in the city. The volunteers were seen displaying banners, conducting awareness walks, and presenting awareness stickers to the general public in Hyderabad on the occasion of World Soil Day. Students from different colleges across the city also actively participated in the celebration.

Not just volunteers and students, but people from different sections and all age groups took part in the different activities to extend their support. Car and auto-rickshaw owners in Ameerpet have voluntarily come forward to flash ‘Save Soil’ stickers on their cars.

Isha Yoga Centre in Himayat Nagar conducted the ‘Walk for Soil’ walkathon to raise awareness of soil health, and around 400 Isha volunteers and participants turned up for the event.

Save Soil is a global movement initiated by Sadhguru, founder and head of Isha Foundation, to spread awareness of the need for the conservation of soil on planet earth. One of the major objectives of the moment is to make governments across the globe bring and implement policies to revitalise the soil through its initiatives.

Ameerpet Volunteers’ enthusiasm on world Soil day December 5 to spread the awareness about Savesoil. Volunteers of all ages stood up for the cause. #SaveSoilAPT #SaveSoilTelangana #WorldSoilDay2022 pic.twitter.com/PyKJbmbkDh — Jayalekha Ayyathan (@JAyyathan) December 5, 2022

Lakshya college of Commerce participated in world soil celebrations with us today at SR nagar crossroads. Lets Listen to the youth #SaveSoilAPT #WorldSoilDay2022 #SavesoilTelangana pic.twitter.com/ad69tkhgiW — Jayalekha Ayyathan (@JAyyathan) December 5, 2022

Car owners on Ameerpet road coming forward to have Savesoil stickers on their vehicles. Today on #WorldSoilDay2022 see the joy on the faces of our savesoil volunteers #SavesoilAPT #SaveSoilTelangana pic.twitter.com/1DQIHIlXUW — Jayalekha Ayyathan (@JAyyathan) December 5, 2022

Isha Himayath Nagar centre organised Walk For Soil today on the Eve of World Soil Day , nearly 400 turned out, it's wonderful #savesoilAPT #savesoilhyderabad pic.twitter.com/Ju2O0mgV9J — Sharath (@Sharath99872633) December 5, 2022