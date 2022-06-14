Sadhguru to launch 5th edition of Green India Challenge

Published Date - 04:36 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Founder, Isha Foundation, is all set to launch Green India Challenge (GIC) 5.0 on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday after his global bike campaign to raise awareness on the ‘Save Soil’ movement reaches the State capital on Wednesday.

At the event, hosted jointly by the Forest department and Green India Challenge, the spiritual guru will plant saplings in the presence of MP J Santosh Kumar, Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, and others.

As many as 10,000 saplings will be planted by those following GIC and admirers of Jaggi Vasudev at Gollur Urban Forest block at Muchintal.

Santosh Kumar began the Green India movement in 2018 after being inspired by the state government’s plantation drive ‘Haritha Haram’, a brainchild of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

It involves one person planting saplings and urging three others to take up planting trees. The challenge has successfully organised several initiatives like planting crores of saplings and conserving and promoting greenery by adopting forest areas.