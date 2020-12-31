Hyderabad centre playing crucial role in 5G development: Oppo

5G Innovation Lab at its Hyderabad R&D centre based at Hitec City will deepen the development of core product technologies for the 5G ecosystem and accelerate its rollout and adoption in India

Hyderabad: Global smartphone maker Oppo, which recently opened its first-ever R&D centre outside of China and first 5G Innovation Lab in India at Hyderabad, said the team is playing a pivotal role in the development of 5G technologies. Strengthening the innovation efforts of Oppo, the 5G Innovation Lab at its Hyderabad R&D centre based at Hitec City will deepen the development of core product technologies for the 5G ecosystem and accelerate its rollout and adoption in India.

The company has adopted a niche strategy with focus on technical fields such as connectivity and artificial intelligence. 5G being the latest connectivity breakthrough globally, the Oppo’s new Innovation Lab in Hyderabad will contribute to the advancement of technological evolution in the field.

Oppo India vice president and head of R&D Tasleem Arif told Telangana Today, “The Hyderabad R&D centre is Oppo’s largest smartphone R&D centre outside China. The R&D team currently has a headcount of more than 300 members. All these members will be focusing on different aspects of our research including network, camera, performance, battery and others.” Oppo is setting up three functional labs dedicated to camera, power & battery, and performance. These labs will be focusing on making the latest and the most advanced technologies for the global markets. Indian team will also be spearheading innovations for Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Japan, and Europe.

“All the three new labs will be a part of Hyderabad R&D centre. We will soon be introducing these additional labs. Currently at our India R&D centre, our team is working relentlessly to support our users with great products and technologies,” he added. The Oppo India R&D team is also working closely with industry chain partners such as Jio, Airtel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and others to realise the dream of a 5G experience soon for every smartphone user in India, Arif informed.

Oppo provides a wide range of smart devices, led by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, the company provides its users with ColorOS and internet services such as Oppo Cloud and Oppo+. The device maker operates in over 40 countries and regions, with six research institutes and four R&D centres worldwide, as well as an international design centre in London.

In line with Oppo’s commitment to ‘Make in India’, the manufacturing capacity at the Greater Noida plant in Uttar Pradesh has been increased to 50 million smartphones per year.

