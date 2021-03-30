Hyderabad: CFI chief Omkar Singh impressed with OU Velodrome

Venkateshwar Reddy and Omkar Singh also felicitated Telangana cyclist M Tanishq who is representing Railways in the ongoing championship.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:37 pm

Hyderabad: Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy felicitated Cycling Federation of India (CFI) president Omkar Singh on the sidelines of the 72nd Track National Cycling Championship at the SATS Velodrome, Osmania University, on Tuesday.

Omkar Singh who is also secretary general for the Asian Cycling Federation said he was impressed with the facilities in Hyderabad and would try to allot Asian level events to the city in the future. Venkateshwar Reddy and Omkar Singh also felicitated Telangana cyclist M Tanishq who is representing Railways in the ongoing championship.

Venkateshwar Reddy said the State government was encouraging sports in a big way and hoped to make Telangana a major power in sports in the country in the near future.

The city was hosting the cycling nationals for the first time after 2004. Around 600 cyclists from across the country were participating in the five-day event which concludes on Wednesday. The State has around 42 cyclists competing in the tournament.

