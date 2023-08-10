Hyderabad: Chaddi gang spotted in Madhapur

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:59 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police launched a manhunt to nab some persons who are suspected to be members of ‘Chaddi gang’ after the group was spotted moving around suspiciously at Madhapur.

A short video clip of four to five persons clad in shorts and moving around covering their faces and holding some tools in their hands. The footage of the surveillance cameras installed in the building captured the movement.

A senior official of the Cyberabad police said that their teams are verifying if the persons are members of ‘Chaddi gang’ who notorious criminals are hailing from the western and central parts of the country.

